Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 808 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.69.

NYSE DFS traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.86. 4,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,791. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

