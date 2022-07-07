Narwhal Capital Management Buys 3,277 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,075 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,696 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,771 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.43. The company had a trading volume of 66,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,199. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.30 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.72.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

