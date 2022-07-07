Narwhal Capital Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,704 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,772,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,759,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,622,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,111,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 807,581 shares during the last quarter.

VGK stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.10. 57,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,256,265. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.29. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

