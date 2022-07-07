Narwhal Capital Management Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,837,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,044,000 after acquiring an additional 89,301 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded up $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $241.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.34%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

