Narwhal Capital Management Purchases 17,110 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 28,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $6,105,467.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,480,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,288,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 481,021 shares valued at $25,936,220. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX traded up $2.94 on Thursday, reaching $96.91. 39,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,065,762. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.38. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

