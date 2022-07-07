Narwhal Capital Management Reduces Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 46,490 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management owned about 0.08% of NOV worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOV. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the third quarter worth $514,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 70.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NOV by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,437,000 after acquiring an additional 474,733 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 826,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 25,975 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $16.50. 21,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,219. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 1.88.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.67%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOV. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

