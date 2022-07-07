Narwhal Capital Management Takes $680,000 Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WWE shares. Barclays raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.95. 1,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,916. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.73.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.70 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.