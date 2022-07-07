Narwhal Capital Management Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Novartis by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,352,000 after buying an additional 42,795 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.37. 25,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $186.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.10. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

