National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC boosted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $30,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,968,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,713,000 after purchasing an additional 325,104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 859.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 289,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,177,000 after purchasing an additional 245,263 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $3,448,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.53) to GBX 1,225 ($14.83) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

NYSE NGG traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.99. 1,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,362. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

