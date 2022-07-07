Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 16600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.
About Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP)
