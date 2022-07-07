Navcoin Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $10.03 million and approximately $265,617.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000842 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002234 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00013750 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,848,413 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

