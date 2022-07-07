nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Up 7.4%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.61 and last traded at $34.61. 3,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 760,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Get nCino alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $890,094.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,055,364.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $63,226.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at $902,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,557 shares of company stock worth $8,395,866 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in nCino by 187.2% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,274,000 after buying an additional 2,994,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in nCino by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after buying an additional 769,036 shares during the period. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $34,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth about $16,392,000.

nCino Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.