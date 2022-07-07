nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Up 7.4%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.61 and last traded at $34.61. 3,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 760,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.26.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $890,094.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,055,364.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $63,226.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at $902,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,557 shares of company stock worth $8,395,866 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in nCino by 187.2% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,274,000 after buying an additional 2,994,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in nCino by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after buying an additional 769,036 shares during the period. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $34,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth about $16,392,000.
nCino Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNO)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
