Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Down 2.5%

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $23.60. 14,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 690,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16.
About Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
