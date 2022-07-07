Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Down 2.5%

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $23.60. 14,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 690,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 345.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,068,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,848 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 80.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 412,644 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $12,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Neogen by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,088,000 after acquiring an additional 256,731 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,830,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,304,000 after acquiring an additional 184,898 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.