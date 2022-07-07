Nestree (EGG) Price Down 10.3% This Week

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Nestree has a market cap of $31.85 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nestree has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,597.62 or 0.99866519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00043356 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024038 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,609,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

