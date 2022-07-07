Neutrino Dollar Market Cap Hits $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000306 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003937 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00088377 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

