Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Capitalization Hits $757.53 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $757.53 million and $3.28 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004585 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00124290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00611953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033567 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 764,024,083 coins and its circulating supply is 764,023,479 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

