New Potomac Partners LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 251.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 230,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3,660.0% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in Simon Property Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $97.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

