New Potomac Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.7% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $189.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.24 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.88 and its 200-day moving average is $119.88.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

