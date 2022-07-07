New Potomac Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,675,000 after buying an additional 2,319,081 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,294,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after acquiring an additional 39,619 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,613,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,050,000 after purchasing an additional 99,645 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,193,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,119,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $51.73 and a one year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.