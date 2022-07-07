New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 930 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

New Potomac Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust makes up about 2.9% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.