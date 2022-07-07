New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 154.3% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 58,338 shares. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88.

