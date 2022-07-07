New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $17.01 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,253,000 after buying an additional 137,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,254,000 after acquiring an additional 216,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,939. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

