New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,333 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 41,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 160,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.53. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,857. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.49. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.