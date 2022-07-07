Newbury Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) Shares Down 0.3%

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 4,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 6,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Get Newbury Street Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,536,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 81,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 284,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares in the last quarter.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.