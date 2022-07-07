NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Price Up 8.3%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 14,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,096,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

NXE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 342,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 52,461 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth about $4,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

