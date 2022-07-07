Nexo Reaches Market Cap of $381.77 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00003055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a total market cap of $381.77 million and approximately $13.68 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nexo Coin Profile

NEXO is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

