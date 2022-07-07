NeXplore (OTCMKTS:NXPC) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.75

NeXplore Co. (OTCMKTS:NXPC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.
About NeXplore (OTCMKTS:NXPC)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeXplore (NXPC)
- Will Samsung Results Put A Bottom In Chip Stocks?
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
Receive News & Ratings for NeXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.