NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. NexPoint Residential Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management owned about 0.51% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

NXRT stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.85. 43 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,095. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.25. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $55.10 and a one year high of $95.04. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.70%.

In related news, President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

