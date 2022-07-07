NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.17. The company had a trading volume of 77,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average is $79.12. The company has a market cap of $157.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

