NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.12. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.86.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,288,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,527,000 after buying an additional 24,138 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,036,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,503,000 after purchasing an additional 435,900 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,717,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,499,000 after acquiring an additional 510,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,303,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,403,000 after purchasing an additional 294,582 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.