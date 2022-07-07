NFT Alley Reaches Market Cap of $9,320.19 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 13% higher against the dollar. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $9,320.19 and $21.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT Alley alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00129366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.24 or 0.00458175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033533 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Alley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Alley and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.