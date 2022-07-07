Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.41

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 10500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NHK shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 price target for the company. Laurentian set a C$3.75 target price on Nighthawk Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a market cap of C$50.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.68.
Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (TSE:NHK)
Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.
