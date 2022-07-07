Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.41

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 10500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NHK shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 price target for the company. Laurentian set a C$3.75 target price on Nighthawk Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$50.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.68.

In other news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$30,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,385,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,000,533.84. Also, Director Keyvan Salehi bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 575,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$322,000. Insiders bought a total of 451,500 shares of company stock worth $228,540 over the last three months.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

