Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Sets New 12-Month Low at $190.10

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 190.10 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 190.10 ($2.30), with a volume of 2091069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.50 ($2.37).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ninety One Group from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 877.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 221.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 244.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Ninety One Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

In other Ninety One Group news, insider Kim Mary McFarland bought 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £1,797.84 ($2,177.09).

About Ninety One Group (LON:N91)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

