Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 26.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,670. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,669,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,064,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,689,000 after acquiring an additional 688,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 204.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after acquiring an additional 518,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 878,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 406,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.