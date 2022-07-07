NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.