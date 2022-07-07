Norwood Financial Corp Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Norwood Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $94.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.99. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

