Norwood Financial Corp Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $481.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $461.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

