Norwood Financial Corp Sells 200 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Norwood Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fiserv by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.35 and a 200 day moving average of $99.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.