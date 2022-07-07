Norwood Financial Corp Sells 535 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Norwood Financial Corp reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Norwood Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after buying an additional 250,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,132,000 after buying an additional 93,126 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $101.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

