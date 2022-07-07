Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.33

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 73239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75.

Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nova Leap Health Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

