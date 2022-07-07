NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.25

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 4046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NSK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NSK ( OTCMKTS:NPSKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NSK had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter.

About NSK

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

