NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.25

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 4046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NSK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
About NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)
NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.
