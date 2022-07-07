NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Shares Down 2.9%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 59,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 335,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NuCana from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.38.

NuCana ( NASDAQ:NCNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuCana plc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in NuCana during the third quarter worth $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 163.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 324,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

