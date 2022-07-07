Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Nucor by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Nucor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUE opened at $105.91 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.41.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.73.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

