Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

NYSE NVG opened at $13.52 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 22.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,057,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after buying an additional 194,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 26.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 122,837 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 31.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 57,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.