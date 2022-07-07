Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

BATS NULV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.44. The company had a trading volume of 103,075 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.