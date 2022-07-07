Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Stock Position Lifted by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 125,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 39,897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.44. 103,075 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76.

