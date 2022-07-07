Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUMG. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 774,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,400,000 after buying an additional 603,799 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,908,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,438,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,710,000 after purchasing an additional 78,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,143,000.

NUMG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.31. 29,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

