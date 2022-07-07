Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

JRO opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,291.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRO. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 851,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 173,891 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,435,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 127,853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 83,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 69,507 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

