Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $11.94.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.