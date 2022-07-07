Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

JPC opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.