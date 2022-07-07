Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.
JPC opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $10.07.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
